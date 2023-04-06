Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

