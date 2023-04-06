Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
