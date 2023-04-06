Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) fell 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,611,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 905,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOND shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Insider Activity at Sonder

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson acquired 30,909 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,684.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 75,188 shares of company stock worth $81,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sonder

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Articles

