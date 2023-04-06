Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Trading Up 1.1%

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 3,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

