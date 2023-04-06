Rockland Trust Co. Sells 4,204 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

