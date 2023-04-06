RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

