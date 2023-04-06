Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 209,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 206,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

