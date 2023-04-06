PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Trading 5.1% Higher

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 22,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 167,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PharmaTher Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

PharmaTher Company Profile

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's product in pipeline includes Ketamine intravenous injection, which is in Phase II and III clinical trials for Parkinson's disease, anesthesia and sedation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications.

