Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.