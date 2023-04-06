Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
