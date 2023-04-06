Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.