Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.90. 3,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

