Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

