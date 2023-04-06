Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $92.25. 1,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 972% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 22.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

