National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

