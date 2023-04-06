nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 6,911,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,917,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

nanosynth group Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

About nanosynth group

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

