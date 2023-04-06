musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.26 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 397,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 749,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.29.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

