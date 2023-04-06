Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a market cap of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.