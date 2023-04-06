Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

