Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 12,268 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

