Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 12,268 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $162.20.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
