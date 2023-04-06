Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.98.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.46 and a 200-day moving average of $247.60. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $307.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

