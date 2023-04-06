Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading 1.9% Higher

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 6,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBINP)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.