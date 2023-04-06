Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading 1.9% Higher

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINPGet Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 6,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

