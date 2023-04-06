Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.14 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84). Approximately 3,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.29.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

