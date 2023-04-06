Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Trading Down 4.9%

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Lightscape Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Lightscape Technologies
Lightscape Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company.
