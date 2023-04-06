Largo (TSE:LGO) Shares Down 1.4%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.89. Approximately 28,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 71,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Largo to C$10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$441.03 million, a PE ratio of -172.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.