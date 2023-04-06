KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 251,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,935,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

