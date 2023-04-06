JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Shares Down 0.2%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.16). Approximately 290,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 378,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.17).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £407.60 million, a PE ratio of -240.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.25.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,025.64%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.