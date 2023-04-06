Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading 146.5% Higher

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 146.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.42. 90,983,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,999% from the average session volume of 1,491,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Jowell Global Trading Up 146.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

