Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Trading Down 7.3%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 1,927,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,637,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Jiuzi Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

