Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Up 2%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 74,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 58.97, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.08.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

