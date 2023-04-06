Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

