Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.