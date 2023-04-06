Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACU) Shares Down 0.4%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative International Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

