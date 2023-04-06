Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Trading Down 2.5%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.07. 43,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 70,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
