Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Trading Down 2.5%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.07. 43,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 70,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

