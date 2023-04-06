Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 25,398 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

