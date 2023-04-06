Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Genscript Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

