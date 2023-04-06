Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

