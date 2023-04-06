FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

AXTA opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.