Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

