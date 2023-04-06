Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XOM. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $476.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.