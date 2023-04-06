ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.