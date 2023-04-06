Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $132.90. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Esker Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

Featured Stories

