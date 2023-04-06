Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
