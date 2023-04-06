Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 384,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 242,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Defense Metals Trading Up 9.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$70.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.39.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
