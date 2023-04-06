Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 384,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 242,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Defense Metals Trading Up 9.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$70.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.