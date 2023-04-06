DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $181,000.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AOR stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $53.39.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
