Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading 28.4% Higher

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Rating) traded up 28.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62. 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Trading Up 28.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.

