Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 1,036,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 425,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
