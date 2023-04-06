Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 1,036,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 425,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

