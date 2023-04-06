Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Shares Up 10.3%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 77,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 754,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connexa Sports Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.