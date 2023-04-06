Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,543 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 397.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

