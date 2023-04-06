Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,847.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,697.42 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,607.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,538.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

