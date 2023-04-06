Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $222.10. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

