Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.39). Approximately 792,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 179,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.38).

Calnex Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calnex Solutions

In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £57,900 ($71,907.60). In related news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £57,900 ($71,907.60). Also, insider Graeme Bissett bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,192 ($12,657.72). Insiders own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

